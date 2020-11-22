Keller - Lilia J.
Before the world could
meet her, Lilia Jean was called home to God on November 17, 2020. Predeceased by her grandmother, Cynthia Jean Tichacek; great-grandparents, Charles Tichacek, Anthony Dorothy) Keller and Gerald (Mary Joan)Campanini; survived by her loving parents, Benjamin and Kyra Keller; siblings, Roscoe, Katya and Jerald Keller; grandparents, Peter Tichacek and Michael(Cheryl) Keller; great-grandparents, Jean (Charles) Kelley and Catherine Tichacek; uncles, Jeffrey Keller and Peter Zachary (Nicole) Tichacek; cousins, Charlotte and Milo Tichacek; and a large extended family. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lilia's memory to Star Legacy Foundation at www.starlegacyfoundation.org
and/or www.Miller1889.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.