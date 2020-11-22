Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lilia J. KELLER
Keller - Lilia J.
Before the world could
meet her, Lilia Jean was called home to God on November 17, 2020. Predeceased by her grandmother, Cynthia Jean Tichacek; great-grandparents, Charles Tichacek, Anthony Dorothy) Keller and Gerald (Mary Joan)Campanini; survived by her loving parents, Benjamin and Kyra Keller; siblings, Roscoe, Katya and Jerald Keller; grandparents, Peter Tichacek and Michael(Cheryl) Keller; great-grandparents, Jean (Charles) Kelley and Catherine Tichacek; uncles, Jeffrey Keller and Peter Zachary (Nicole) Tichacek; cousins, Charlotte and Milo Tichacek; and a large extended family. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lilia's memory to Star Legacy Foundation at www.starlegacyfoundation.org and/or www.Miller1889.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral and Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.