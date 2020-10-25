Menu
Lillian A. DANIELS
DANIELS - Lillian A.
(nee Baugh)
Passed away on October 22, 2020, at the age of 93. She is survived by seven children and a host of loving family and friends. The family will be present Tuesday from 11 AM to 12 PM at the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street), where a Homegoing Celebration will follow at 12 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
