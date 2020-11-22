Menu
Lillian CASE
CASE - Lillian
Of Springville, NY. She passed peacefully at home at the age of 90, on November 14, 2020. Loving wife to the late Jack Sr.; mother to Robert (Patricia) and Jack Jr.; grandmother to Rob (Kelly), Chris (Lisa), and Shawn (Brigid); and great-grandmother to Cassidy, Charlotte, Jackson, Mackenzie, and Josephine. Born and raised in Kenmore, she retired with Jack Sr. to their country home in Springville. She was involved with the First Presbyterian Church of Springville, Love Inc., Warm the Children, and the Springville Community Food Pantry. A service will be conducted on a future date, and memorials can be sent in Lillian's memory to Love Inc., 62 E. Main St., Springville, NY 14141.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
