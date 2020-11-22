Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lillian FILIPIAK
FILIPIAK - Lillian (nee Rys)
Age 92, of Eden, NY, November 19, 2020. Wife of late Aloysius Filipiak; mother of Carolynn (late Paul) Schaefer, Susan (Randall) Gilbert, Lucille (Richard) Janiga, Jeanne (Robert) Donley and William (Kristi) Filipiak; sister of Leo (late Grace) Rys, Jane (late Zammy) Zemrak, late Joseph, Sr. Mary Dulcilia CSSF, John, Michael, Josephine, Helen, Pearl, Mary and Henry; grandmother of 12, great- grandmother of 16, step-grandmother of two and step-great-grandmother of five, great-great-grandmother of one. Due to Covid restrictions, a Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Eden-North Collins Food Pantry, PO Box 76, Eden, NY. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.