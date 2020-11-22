FILIPIAK - Lillian (nee Rys)
Age 92, of Eden, NY, November 19, 2020. Wife of late Aloysius Filipiak; mother of Carolynn (late Paul) Schaefer, Susan (Randall) Gilbert, Lucille (Richard) Janiga, Jeanne (Robert) Donley and William (Kristi) Filipiak; sister of Leo (late Grace) Rys, Jane (late Zammy) Zemrak, late Joseph, Sr. Mary Dulcilia CSSF, John, Michael, Josephine, Helen, Pearl, Mary and Henry; grandmother of 12, great- grandmother of 16, step-grandmother of two and step-great-grandmother of five, great-great-grandmother of one. Due to Covid restrictions, a Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Eden-North Collins Food Pantry, PO Box 76, Eden, NY. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.