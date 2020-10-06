Menu
Lillian Keil BURRELL
BURRELL - Lillian Keil
September 29, 2020, age 65. Predeceased by her parents, Beverly O'Heir and Donald Keil, and her sisters, Jennifer Rizzo and Phyllis Furtak. Much-loved wife of 44 years of James Burrell; cherished mother of Matthew (Corlin) Burrell, Gregory (Jennifer) Burrell, Danielle (Gregory) Grzymala, and Brendan Burrell; loving grandmother of eleven and great-grandmother of one; dear sister of Kevin (Sharon) Keil, Gloria (Dennis) Bogdan, Karen Hynes, Kelly Evans, and James (Emily) O'Heir; Favorite Aunt Lou to many nieces and nephews; loved by countless cousins, friends, and colleagues; and avid fan of her beloved Buffalo Bills. A celebration of life will be held later this year.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.
