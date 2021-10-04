Menu
Lillian "Boots" PAWLIK
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
PAWLIK - Lillian "Boots"
(nee Swack)
Of North Buffalo, entered into rest on October 2, 2021 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Pawlik; devoted mother of David (Anne) Pawlik and the late Karen Pawlik; cherished grandmother of Edward and Brandon Pawlik; loving daughter of the late Stanley and Lillian Swack; dear sister of Sharon Pizzaro and Norman (Shirley) Swack; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Thursday (October 7, 2021), from 4-6 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Pawlik's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Dr., Suite 100, Williamsville, NY 14221 or at www.alz.org/wny. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Oct
7
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David and Anne, Deepest condolences on the loss of your dear mom. May she sleep peacefully in the arms of your dad and our dear Savior.
Betty Tryjankowski
Other
October 5, 2021
