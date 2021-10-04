PAWLIK - Lillian "Boots"
(nee Swack)
Of North Buffalo, entered into rest on October 2, 2021 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Pawlik; devoted mother of David (Anne) Pawlik and the late Karen Pawlik; cherished grandmother of Edward and Brandon Pawlik; loving daughter of the late Stanley and Lillian Swack; dear sister of Sharon Pizzaro and Norman (Shirley) Swack; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Thursday (October 7, 2021), from 4-6 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Pawlik's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
WNY Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Dr., Suite 100, Williamsville, NY 14221 or at www.alz.org/wny
. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2021.