PODKULSKI - Lillian I. (nee Davis) Of Hamburg, NY, February 26, 2021. Wife of the late Richard F. Podkulski; beloved and forever cherished mother of Lalaine, Linda (Douglas) Saville, Laura, Louanne (Kevin) Connelly, Lucille Bogold, Richard (Gidget), Steven (Cindy) and son-in-law Steven Bogold; loving and adored grandmother and great-grandmother of many; daughter of the late Robert and Frances (nee Hall) Davis; sister of Lawrence (Lois), Nora (David) Krypel, and the late Evelyn (late Robert) Voss, Geraldine (late Harmon) Simmons, Phyllis (late Robert) Smolarek, Ethel (late Richard) Elliott; also survived by many loved nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 1 PM (please assemble at church). Donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lillian's name. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY.
Mom, I can´t believe you left us a year ago. I wake up every morning and look at your empty chair. My Heart is so broken. I Love and Miss you so so Much. Your Loving Daughter, Laurie
Laura Podkulski
Family
February 26, 2022
Father in Heaven, I pray that you wrap your arms around the Podkulski family and comfort them, as they honor and remember their mom and my Aunt Lillian. Father , you are the almighty God of All Comfort And compassion Blessing of Grace in your name Our Lord Jesus Christ . Amen
Denise and Al
Family
February 25, 2022
Mom, I can´t believe you are gone. I walked in your room and wanted to show you something and you were not in your chair. You have been my Best Friend and my Greatest Support. Your coffee will always be ready for you and I will continue to carry it for you. Mom, you were the Best Mom in the whole world. I don´t know how to go on without you! Love you Mom.
Laura Podkulski
March 15, 2021
Dear Laura: So sorry to learn of your mom's passing. I know how close you are to your family, so I can imagine how devastating her loss is. I'm sure you have wonderful memories together that will help heal your heart. Take care of yourself. Wendy
Wendy Willms
March 11, 2021
Heavens door was opened wide for Lillian. She was the most gracious Lady. Always welcoming you into her home. We will miss you Lil. Love and prayers to all of your beautiful family you created. Dave and Marilyn
Marilyn and David Siler
March 6, 2021
Lillian was an amazing woman. I will always cherish the warm memories of coming to visit the Buffalo family with my parents in the summer where she was waiting with a smile and huge hug. She would kick me out of the kitchen all the time when I was hanging around to see what great dish would show up next. Lol She raised some amazing children and really brought love into everyone´s life. God bless.
John Podkulski
March 3, 2021
John Podkulski (Florida)
March 3, 2021
I could never have wished for a more kind selfless sweet strong supportive mother (in-law), Ma, our earth angel, now flys with the heavenly angels Thanks for always watching over us!
Gidget, your 7th daughter
March 2, 2021
Lalaine, Linda, Laurie, Louanne, Lucille, Rich and Steve, we are so sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families. We remember Aunt Lillian as a wonderful, caring, soft and well-spoken matriarch, who set an example for all to follow. May you take comfort in knowing that you are all beautiful reflections of your mom and that her imprint will continue to live on through you and your families. With heartfelt sympathies,
John (Peter) and Diane Bleech
February 28, 2021
My deepest condolences to you and your family during this time. Your mother was an amazing woman and she will truly be missed. Memory Eternal.
Jeane Hafley
February 28, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family. Your Mom was a very special person and will be missed.My prayers are with you all.
Sue Lockwood
February 28, 2021
Lillian was a friend of my late parents, Lois and Dave McMoil. Lillian's daughter brought a picture my Dad had painted for Lillian, to return to us after my Mom passed away in 2017. Sincere condolences to Lillian's family from our family - sincerely, Donna Switzer
donna switzer
February 28, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy in the passing of Aunt Lillian.
My fondest memories are from family reunions throughout the years that we could attend. Aunt Lillian was loving, gentle and had a
soft infectious laugh!!! Our prayers are with the Podkulski Family and May God give all peace and comfort
Denise and Al Reichert
February 28, 2021
Dear Laura and Family, sending you all the most heartfelt condolences in the loss of your Mother/ Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was definitely well loved. Rest easy in the arms of our Lord.
Sandra Studd
February 28, 2021
STEVE AND PODKULSKI FAMILY,
OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHIES ON THE PASSING OF YOUR MOTHER.
MY DEAR FRIEND, YOU ARE ALWAYS IN MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS.
TAKE CARE.