Mom, I can´t believe you are gone. I walked in your room and wanted to show you something and you were not in your chair. You have been my Best Friend and my Greatest Support. Your coffee will always be ready for you and I will continue to carry it for you. Mom, you were the Best Mom in the whole world. I don´t know how to go on without you! Love you Mom.

Laura Podkulski March 15, 2021