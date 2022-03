TAYLOR - Lillian Billy

(nee Gonglewski)

Born on August 6, 1925 in Buffalo, NY and passed on December 21, 2019 in El Mirage, AZ. She is survived by her daughters Hilary and Marcia from Phoenix, AZ, as well as seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. There will be a funeral mass on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10am at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Church in Depew, NY. Family and friends are welcome to come and celebrate her life.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.