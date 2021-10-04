Menu
Lilliana C. MACALUSO
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
MACALUSO - Lilliana C.
October 1, 2021. Dear wife of Nicola Macaluso; mother of Biagio and the late Vito Macaluso; grandmother of Nicoli, Nicholas and the late Amanda Macaluso; sister-in-law of Lillian Prisinzano. Also survived by nieces and nephew. Family will be present on Wednesday, from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Thursday at 9:30 AM. Online condolences may be offered at
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Oct
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
I am so sorry for your loss. We love all of our cousins and aunts and uncles. Zia Liliana please Rest In Peace
Felice Velardi
Family
October 10, 2021
