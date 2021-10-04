MACALUSO - Lilliana C.October 1, 2021. Dear wife of Nicola Macaluso; mother of Biagio and the late Vito Macaluso; grandmother of Nicoli, Nicholas and the late Amanda Macaluso; sister-in-law of Lillian Prisinzano. Also survived by nieces and nephew. Family will be present on Wednesday, from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Thursday at 9:30 AM. Online condolences may be offered at