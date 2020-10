COLLEGE - Linda A.(nee Boniszewski)Age 72, October 10, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Devoted mother of David (Andrea) College and Calvin (Andrea) College; beloved grandmother of Kathryn, Louise and Amelia College; dear sister of Dianne Kates and the late Bob Boniszewski; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Linda was a retired Buffalo News employee for over 30 years. Private services will be held. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com