COLLEGE - Linda A.
(nee Boniszewski)
Age 72, October 10, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Devoted mother of David (Andrea) College and Calvin (Andrea) College; beloved grandmother of Kathryn, Louise and Amelia College; dear sister of Dianne Kates and the late Bob Boniszewski; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Linda was a retired Buffalo News employee for over 30 years. Private services will be held. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.