ROSS - Linda A. (nee Kraus)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 1, 2020, devoted wife of the late Norman J. Ross; beloved mother of Julie (Anthony) Rybicki and Michael Jemiolo; cherished grandmother of Maverick, Makayla and Anthony; loving daughter of the late Nelson and Dorothy Kraus; dear sister Lorea (late Joseph) Caruso and the late Michael Kraus; caring companion of Carl Nesselbush and fond stepmother of Terese Ross; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel, 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave, on Saturday from 2-5 PM. PURSUANT TO THE NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.