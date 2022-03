AHL - Linda D.March 4, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Daughter of the late Eric W. and the late Dagny (Fredricksen) Ahl; sister of Eric M. Ahl Sr. (late Patricia Smyth); also survived by two nephews, two great-nieces and a great-nephew. Visitation will be Thursday 1-3 PM, with a Memorial Service at 2 PM from the SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main Street, Clarence, NY, (Enter at back door, mask required and COVID-19 guidelines followed). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org . Please share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com