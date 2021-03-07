Menu
Linda D. AHL
AHL - Linda D.
March 4, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Daughter of the late Eric W. and the late Dagny (Fredricksen) Ahl; sister of Eric M. Ahl Sr. (late Patricia Smyth); also survived by two nephews, two great-nieces and a great-nephew. Visitation will be Thursday 1-3 PM, with a Memorial Service at 2 PM from the SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main Street, Clarence, NY, (Enter at back door, mask required and COVID-19 guidelines followed). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Please share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
10690 Main Street, Clarence, NY
Mar
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
10690 Main Street, Clarence, NY
