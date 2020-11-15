LUCERNONI - Linda Ann
Passed away on November 12, 2020 in Millard Filmore Suburban Hospital accompanied and comforted by her two children. She was born on April 23, 1955 in Cheektowaga, NY. Daughter of Walter and Joanne (Nagel Podosek) Mroz. Linda enjoyed bowling, swimming, and attending air shows. She had a loving heart towards nature, German Shepherds, and horses. She was predeceased by sister Sharon Schroeder and brother Michael Mroz; survived by children Brian (Kristin) Lucernoni, Lisa Lucernoni; brothers Thomas (Cynthia), William, Robert, Walter (Kaye) Mroz. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ralph C. Wilson Adult Day Services would be appreciated by the family, 3780 Commerce Court, North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.