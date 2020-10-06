BROWNING - Linda (nee Miller)
Age 66, of North Tonawanda, Saturday (October 3, 2020) at home surrounded by family under the care of Niagara Hospice. Mrs. Browning was born in North Tonawanda on November 25, 1953, to Richard Miller and Elizabeth (Bickmire) Miller. Linda was a member of First Baptist Church where she enjoyed playing the organ, and she retired from DeGraff Memorial Hospital as a Nursing Supervisor. In her spare time she enjoyed camping and traveling. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Daniel Browning; mother of Daniel (Melanie) Browning, and Tami (Rob) Meyer; sister of Kathy Guarino, Marjorie Jandrew, Lori Behm, and Richard Miller; grandmother of Bobby, Ryan, Riley, and Ryder Meyer, Alyssa and Andrew Browning; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 10-1 PM and 5-8 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where funeral services will follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. www.Wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.