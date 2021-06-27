Menu
Linda S. CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL - Linda S.
Of Oakfield, NY, passed away June 24, 2021. Survived by her husband, Robert Campbell of Oakfield; son, Jacob Shia of Oakfield; sisters, Beverly, Lisa, Laurie, Sondra, Judy; brothers-in-law David Campbell, Gerald (Kathy) Campbell; sister-in-law, Sue Pogel and many other relatives. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Evergreen Lawn Cemetery in Akron, NY. She was formerly employed by Scofield Healthcare in Amherst. Expressions of sympathy may be made at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
