CARNEY - Linda S.
(nee Hussar)
January 7, 2022; of Buffalo's Old First Ward. Beloved wife of John J. Carney Sr.; dear mother of Kathleen (Gene) Drebot, Carol Ann (Terry Namias) Carney and John Jr. (Yesenia) Carney; grandmother of John III, Jessica, Natalie, Evan and Nathanael; great-grandmother of Carissa and Madilyn; sister of Joseph (Joan) Hussar, Geraldine (Richard) Cauiffiel and the late Robert (Lillian) Hussar and Carol (David) Slomba; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Wednesday, at 9:15 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 716-825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.) and in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'connell Ave., Buffalo, NY 14204 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 PM. Masks are required in the funeral home and in church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity or food bank of your choice. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please Share your memories and online condolences at www.sieckandmastfunerahome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.