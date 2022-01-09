Menu
Linda S. CARNEY
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
CARNEY - Linda S.
(nee Hussar)
January 7, 2022; of Buffalo's Old First Ward. Beloved wife of John J. Carney Sr.; dear mother of Kathleen (Gene) Drebot, Carol Ann (Terry Namias) Carney and John Jr. (Yesenia) Carney; grandmother of John III, Jessica, Natalie, Evan and Nathanael; great-grandmother of Carissa and Madilyn; sister of Joseph (Joan) Hussar, Geraldine (Richard) Cauiffiel and the late Robert (Lillian) Hussar and Carol (David) Slomba; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Wednesday, at 9:15 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 716-825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.) and in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'connell Ave., Buffalo, NY 14204 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 PM. Masks are required in the funeral home and in church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity or food bank of your choice. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please Share your memories and online condolences at www.sieckandmastfunerahome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Jan
12
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
115 O'Connell Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
JOHN CATHY AND FAMILY I AM SORRY TO HEAR OF YOUR LOSS MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU ALWAYS.
cathy stilson
January 12, 2022
My deepest sympathy go out to The immediate Family that includes my best friend Linda sister Geri We grow up together on Katherine St and Linda was like a big sister to me She will be greatly miss .My love to John Kathy Carol And John may your loved one Rest In Peace
Cindy Stewart Szafranski
Friend
January 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss!!!!
Frank &Mary Ciancone
January 10, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.She was my second mom I will always remember her.
Patricia barren
Friend
January 10, 2022
Im so sorry for your lose. Linda was a wonderful person and will be missed very much.
Tammy case
Family
January 9, 2022
I´m gonna miss you so much grandma. I´m gonna remember all the good times we´ve had. The laughs the hugs and the love.
Austin
Family
January 9, 2022
Mr Carney & family ;My deepest sympathy & prayers are with everyone at this difficult time. May God Bless you all at this time .
Carol Carrig/Elliott
Other
January 9, 2022
