Linda M. CASSIDY
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
CASSIDY - Linda M.
(nee Rothfus)
Passed away on September 2, 2021, following an ovarian cancer diagnosis four years ago. Linda was happily married 32 years to her husband and best friend, the late James R. Cassidy. Linda is greatly loved and missed by her sister, June (Stanley) Pamrow; stepmother, Linda A. (late Warren) Rothfus; her brothers-in-law, Christian (late Marilyn nee Cassidy) Bajak, John (Peg) Cassidy; dear aunt of Christine (Pamrow) Prozik, Stephanie Pamrow, Renee (College) Kumiega and Joey College and many great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend an Interment Service on Saturday, September 11th at 11 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Ave., Tonawanda, NY (please meet at cemetery office at 10:45). A celebratory luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Niagara Hospice in Linda's memory. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Interment
10:45a.m.
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
4000 Elmwood Ave., Tonawanda, NY
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
My Deepest Sympathy to the Family
Marcia Kumiega
September 6, 2021
