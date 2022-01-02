Menu
Linda M. CICCARELLA
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY
CICCARELLA - Linda M.
(nee Rott)
December 29, 2021, age 72. Beloved wife of 54 years to Patrick F. Ciccarella; loving mother of Mark (Jennifer), Keith (Jennifer) and Alyssa (Gregory Payne) Ciccarella; cherished grandmother of Samantha, Mark, Mia, Christopher, Dominic, Talia, Rocco and Raegan; adored great-grandmother of Kehlani; dear sister of the late Kenneth Jr. and David Rott; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Wednesday from Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jan
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about your loss. Linda was a beautiful person. Pat and family, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Nancy Gless McNally
January 3, 2022
We are shocked an so sorry ! Our hearts are broken for you Pat
Darlene &Don Dilimone
January 2, 2022
