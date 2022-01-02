CICCARELLA - Linda M.
(nee Rott)
December 29, 2021, age 72. Beloved wife of 54 years to Patrick F. Ciccarella; loving mother of Mark (Jennifer), Keith (Jennifer) and Alyssa (Gregory Payne) Ciccarella; cherished grandmother of Samantha, Mark, Mia, Christopher, Dominic, Talia, Rocco and Raegan; adored great-grandmother of Kehlani; dear sister of the late Kenneth Jr. and David Rott; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Wednesday from Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.