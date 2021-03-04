CURTHOYS - Linda Ann
Of Buffalo, NY on February 28, 2021. Loving mother of Stephanie (Michael) Birkemeier; cherished sister of Kenneth (the late Ellie), Norman (Linda) Curthoys, and Nancy (the late Larry) Corcoran; daughter of the late Albert and Emily Curthoy; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately with the family on Saturday, at St. Joseph University Parish, please check the funeral home website for streaming information at www.jerfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. A Celebration of Life will take place when it is safe to gather. Please share your condolences at www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.