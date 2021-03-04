Menu
Linda Ann CURTHOYS
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
CURTHOYS - Linda Ann
Of Buffalo, NY on February 28, 2021. Loving mother of Stephanie (Michael) Birkemeier; cherished sister of Kenneth (the late Ellie), Norman (Linda) Curthoys, and Nancy (the late Larry) Corcoran; daughter of the late Albert and Emily Curthoy; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately with the family on Saturday, at St. Joseph University Parish, please check the funeral home website for streaming information at www.jerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. A Celebration of Life will take place when it is safe to gather. Please share your condolences at www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Joseph University Parish
NY
Funeral services provided by:
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We love you very much and we will miss you a lot from Ron& Marietta Smith Stephanie & Mike stay strong love you guys both of the family have our prayers& blessings at this time of sorrow
Marietta Matthews-Smith
March 6, 2021
Stephanie, I have no words. I think I met your mom maybe twice, but I know you, and you are a kind, strong, caring woman, the kind that shines the warmth of her mother onto others. I'm so sorry for your loss, I have no words of comfort, but I offer you all my love.
Amanda Boos
March 4, 2021
Brother Ken and Niece Barb
March 4, 2021
My PRAYERS are with you and your family
Shirley Stitt
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. You always spoke so lovingly of her. May her love and your memories comfort you during this most difficult time.
Deborah Schoenrock
March 4, 2021
A great sweet care loving person who I am more then grateful to call her my mom in law....Thank you so much for giving me a beautiful smile, a amazing personality daughter Stephanie. I am very much glad she is my wife. Rest in peace Linda Curthoys. Until we meet again xoxo
Michael Birkemeier
March 4, 2021
