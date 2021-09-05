Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
DEKAY - Linda L. (nee Maischoss) Of Boston, NY, passed on to be with our Lord on August 29, 2021 after a long illness. Beloved wife of Clinton "Deke" Sr. Loving mother of Clinton "Deke" Jr. and the late Laurie. Cherished grandmother of Torie and Tatianna. Survived by her sister Gayle (Robert) Adema, nephew Rob, and niece Vicki. Linda graduated from Kenmore High and Green Mountain College with an Associate's degree as a medical secretary. She worked many years for the Southtown's Teacher Center as a facilitator for teachers. She enjoyed golfing with the girls and volunteering at Sheas theatre. Her amazing smile and positive attitude will be missed by all that met or knew her. Celebration of life at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS OFFERS AND LOOMIS INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL.
My heartfelt sympathy for the loss of Linda & Deke. I just learned of Deke´s passing and then Linda´s. Spent many times visiting them at their home in Boston. Laughed and dealt with Deke & Linda many times over the years. I just saw Linda & Deke just before COVID. I am heartsick! My condolences to the family.
George Ziemer, Jr.
November 1, 2021
Dear Deke & Family.. So SORRY to hear of Lynn´s passing. May she RIP.
Sharon Lewandowski
Friend
September 18, 2021
Deke ... just heard, and so very sorry. Linda was always your better half !!!
Tom Calpin
September 16, 2021
I have known Linda and the Dekay Family for several years. Linda was always a pleasure to talk with and share life stories. She will be missed by many. Rest In Peace
Jennifer Josselyn
Friend
September 13, 2021
The DeKay family,
I had the pleasure of knowing Linda while working in the Hamburg school system. She was a most gracious, friendly and caring person. Linda was always able to help teachers and do it with her beautiful smile. It is sad to know that she has passed. You are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless.