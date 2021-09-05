DEKAY - Linda L.

(nee Maischoss)

Of Boston, NY, passed on to be with our Lord on August 29, 2021 after a long illness. Beloved wife of Clinton "Deke" Sr. Loving mother of Clinton "Deke" Jr. and the late Laurie. Cherished grandmother of Torie and Tatianna. Survived by her sister Gayle (Robert) Adema, nephew Rob, and niece Vicki. Linda graduated from Kenmore High and Green Mountain College with an Associate's degree as a medical secretary. She worked many years for the Southtown's Teacher Center as a facilitator for teachers. She enjoyed golfing with the girls and volunteering at Sheas theatre. Her amazing smile and positive attitude will be missed by all that met or knew her. Celebration of life at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS OFFERS AND LOOMIS INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.