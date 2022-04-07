Menu
Linda M. DIVIAK
DIVIAK - Linda M.
(nee Scrimm)
April 4, 2022, age 74, beloved mother of Joseph W. (Kimberly Young) Diviak, III; loving grandmother "gammy" of Hayden, Paige, Chase Diviak and Dylan Young; dear sister of Merrily (Maurice) Stanglin and Hon. David (Elaine) Scrimm; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday (tomorrow) from 4-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry), Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.
