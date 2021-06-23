Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda C. FROST
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
FROST - Linda C.
(nee Szopinski)
Of Orchard Park, NY. Unexpectedly June 19, 2021. Beloved wife of Wesley J. Frost; loving mother of Allison and Matthew Frost; cherished sister of Diane (Thomas) Norman and Ramon (Karen) Szopinski; also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends Thursday from 3-6:30 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services following at 6:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, online at: www.roswellpark.org. Your condolences may be shared online at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
24
Service
6:30p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Diane so very sorry to hear about your sister. My thoughts and prayers during such a difficult time.
Eileen Smith Tomaka
Other
June 23, 2021
Love, The Strade Family
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results