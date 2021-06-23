FROST - Linda C.
(nee Szopinski)
Of Orchard Park, NY. Unexpectedly June 19, 2021. Beloved wife of Wesley J. Frost; loving mother of Allison and Matthew Frost; cherished sister of Diane (Thomas) Norman and Ramon (Karen) Szopinski; also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends Thursday from 3-6:30 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services following at 6:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, online at: www.roswellpark.org
. Your condolences may be shared online at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.