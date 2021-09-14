Menu
Linda A. GEORGE
ABOUT
Tonawanda Middle and High School
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
GEORGE - Linda A. (nee Burkett)
Age 60, of the City of Tonawanda, September 11, 2021. Mother of Rachel (Kristian) Boyce, Patrick "P.J." George and Alexander George; grandmother of Mikah, Jonas and Lilly and three step-grandchildren; daughter of the late William and Barbara Burkett; sister of Thomas (Janice) Burkett, Susan (Michael) McAndrews, Nancy (Karl) Huer, Michael (Karen) and Richard (Angela) Burkett and the late William Burkett; also many nieces and nephews. Linda was a 1979 graduate of Tonawanda High School. Linda had been employed as a Police Dispatcher for the City of Tonawanda Police Dept. for 20 years. She was also an active and dedicated Soldier at the Salvation Army of the Tonawandas and held the title of YPSM for many years. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and also on Friday, Sept. 17th from 11 AM to 1 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 17th at 2 PM in the Salvation Army of the Tonawandas, 46 Broad St. in the City of Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery following the Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of the Tonawandas. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
NY
Sep
16
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
NY
Sep
17
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Sep
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Salvation Army of the Tonawandas
46 Broad St., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Ms. Linda was loved by many and touched so many lives. I was sad to hear of her passing. My children both learned so much from her and were also saddened to hear. In our hearts may her memories remain. Gone but not forgotten. Till we met again.
Laura Miles
Other
September 14, 2021
Rip linda......you are in a better place now,say hello to my mother up there......you were a great woman, you made sure everyone was taken care of before yourself......thank you for your service
mark gratto
Family
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results