GEORGE - Linda A. (nee Burkett)
Age 60, of the City of Tonawanda, September 11, 2021. Mother of Rachel (Kristian) Boyce, Patrick "P.J." George and Alexander George; grandmother of Mikah, Jonas and Lilly and three step-grandchildren; daughter of the late William and Barbara Burkett; sister of Thomas (Janice) Burkett, Susan (Michael) McAndrews, Nancy (Karl) Huer, Michael (Karen) and Richard (Angela) Burkett and the late William Burkett; also many nieces and nephews. Linda was a 1979 graduate of Tonawanda High School. Linda had been employed as a Police Dispatcher for the City of Tonawanda Police Dept. for 20 years. She was also an active and dedicated Soldier at the Salvation Army of the Tonawandas and held the title of YPSM for many years. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and also on Friday, Sept. 17th from 11 AM to 1 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 17th at 2 PM in the Salvation Army of the Tonawandas, 46 Broad St. in the City of Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery following the Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of the Tonawandas. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.