Sending hugs and prayers to the Glogoza family and Valli. I have such fond memories from years past of Linda and all of you; having coffee in the yard with your mom and all the Aunts on a sunny afternoon, to school memories at St. Francis. Linda’s memory will continue living in all of us and she will still bring a smile to our faces remembering what a good and funny person she was. Linda, Rest in heavenly peace

Love, Marie

Marie Jablonski Friend January 5, 2022