Linda M. GLOGOZA
1947 - 2022
GLOGOZA - Linda M.
January 3, 2022, loving daughter of the late Nicoline (nee Mucciaccio) and Van Glogoza; devoted sister of Donna (Gerald) Piniewski, Daria (late George) Schank, Christine Glogoza, Mary Jo (late Kevin) Whalen and late James (Rita) Glogoza; dearest special aunt to Rita (William) Rodriguez, Gina (Jason) Pellitieri, Lisa (Joshua) Hill and best friend of Valli Ferraraccio; also survived by an aunt, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at: www.Pietszak.com


It has been my pleasure to have known Linda all these years,we have shared many memories together RIP Linda
Marge Ferraraccio Giaretto
Friend
February 28, 2022
To Daria Maryjo Donna Rita I'm sorry to hear of Linda's passing and illness. Please accept my sincere sympathy.
Fran Babcock
Friend
January 23, 2022
I will always cherish the wonderful childhood memories on Wagner St. the joyful times together with you and Aunt Val. In loving memory of a wonderful person you will be loved and missed but never forgotten!! RIP
Love, Lisa Argentieri
Lisa Argentieri
Family
January 7, 2022
You will be missed greatly, fly high Linda I love you RIP
Grace Ferraraccio
Friend
January 6, 2022
Sending hugs and prayers to the Glogoza family and Valli. I have such fond memories from years past of Linda and all of you; having coffee in the yard with your mom and all the Aunts on a sunny afternoon, to school memories at St. Francis. Linda’s memory will continue living in all of us and she will still bring a smile to our faces remembering what a good and funny person she was. Linda, Rest in heavenly peace
Love, Marie
Marie Jablonski
Friend
January 5, 2022
We will all miss Linda and her throat phone through which she communicated very well. You never had to guess what she was thinking as she was quick to let you know her views. She made us all laugh. The “Fam” will miss her presence but she will remain in our hearts forever!
Laurie Azzarella
Friend
January 5, 2022
the nicest place to be is in someone's thoughts,the safest place to be is in someone's prayers,and the very best place to be ...is in the hands of God. RIP my friend
Marge [ferraraccio} GIARETTO
January 5, 2022
My deepest sympathy to Linda's family and to her bedt friend Valli. I had so much fun with Linda in our earlier years hanging around Lovejoy. And she was in one of my classes at Medaille College where we reconnected and had so many laughs together. She will be sorely missed.
Linda Rock
Linda Rock-Varble
Friend
January 5, 2022
