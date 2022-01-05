GLOGOZA - Linda M.
January 3, 2022, loving daughter of the late Nicoline (nee Mucciaccio) and Van Glogoza; devoted sister of Donna (Gerald) Piniewski, Daria (late George) Schank, Christine Glogoza, Mary Jo (late Kevin) Whalen and late James (Rita) Glogoza; dearest special aunt to Rita (William) Rodriguez, Gina (Jason) Pellitieri, Lisa (Joshua) Hill and best friend of Valli Ferraraccio; also survived by an aunt, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2022.