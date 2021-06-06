HUTCHINSON - Linda S.
(nee Hilbrecht)
May 24, 2021. Dearest mother of Mandy (Steve) Young; beloved grandmother of Caleb Cousin and Hunter Young; dear sister of Milton (Jean) Hilbrecht and Pat (Michael) Dougherty; special aunt of Carrie Abbott; also survived by other nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Linda's Life on June 12th, from 2-6 PM at the Residence of Carrie Abbott, 12733 Bullis Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052. Please share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.