Linda S. HUTCHINSON
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
HUTCHINSON - Linda S.
(nee Hilbrecht)
May 24, 2021. Dearest mother of Mandy (Steve) Young; beloved grandmother of Caleb Cousin and Hunter Young; dear sister of Milton (Jean) Hilbrecht and Pat (Michael) Dougherty; special aunt of Carrie Abbott; also survived by other nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Linda's Life on June 12th, from 2-6 PM at the Residence of Carrie Abbott, 12733 Bullis Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052. Please share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Residence of Carrie Abbott
12733 Bullis Road, East Aurora, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
I loved Linda so much. I would write to her occasionally, understanding that she could not write back. She would then phone me. We talked about so many things, but especially about her love for God and her family. I will miss so much my dear friend. More than you will ever know. I love you.
Dawn "Emma" Pratt
Friend
June 11, 2021
