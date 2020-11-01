KEYES - Linda I.

October 29, 2020, of Hamburg, NY, at the age of 73 years. Loving daughter of the late Maxine (Marble-Keyes) Woodmansee and the late Jack Keyes; loving step-daughter of the late Earl Woodmansee; dear sister of Lisa Burnett, the late Jack and Joseph (Kathy) Keyes, late Rebecca Foster, Elaine Cole and "Bud" Woodmansee; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday from 11 AM-1 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will be held at 1PM. Linda was a bowling "Queens" tournament champion and she loved her golf game and the Buffalo Bills. She was formerly employed by the Courier Express, Buffalo News and Niagara Falls Gazette.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.