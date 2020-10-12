SNITZER - Linda Kardaman
October 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Carl Snitzer; devoted mother of Adam (Rabbi Gayle Pomerantz), Dr. Jason (Rosanne Tedesco), Dr. Eric (Dr. Ellen Rich) Snitzer and Elizabeth (Dr. Edward) Zupnik; loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren; sister of Susan (Dr. Michael) Altman; also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews. Private, family only Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, October 13th. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Linda's memory, to a charity of their choice
. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 12, 2020.