LONGBOAT - Linda J.

(nee Williams)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 14th, 2021. Devoted mother of Loretta (Earl) Anderson, Corry Longboat, Leslie Longboat and Eliot Williams; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Leona (nee Green) Williams; dear sister of Donna, Valerie, Cheryl, Rebecca, Joseph and the late Corrine. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer on Tuesday, from 3-7 PM, where the service will be held on Wednesday, at 9:30 AM. Interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.