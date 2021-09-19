Menu
Buffalo News
Linda J. LONGBOAT
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
LONGBOAT - Linda J.
(nee Williams)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 14th, 2021. Devoted mother of Loretta (Earl) Anderson, Corry Longboat, Leslie Longboat and Eliot Williams; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Leona (nee Green) Williams; dear sister of Donna, Valerie, Cheryl, Rebecca, Joseph and the late Corrine. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer on Tuesday, from 3-7 PM, where the service will be held on Wednesday, at 9:30 AM. Interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Sep
22
Service
9:30a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Iam so sorry to hear about your mothers passing...my condolences to you all.
Mindy
September 23, 2021
