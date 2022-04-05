Menu
Linda S. LOWMASTER
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
LOWMASTER - Linda S.
(nee Shilanski)
Age 70, of the City of Tonawanda; on April 4, 2022, Linda passed away peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Though Linda's health was failing for years, few people knew the extent to which she struggled. Linda's compassion and loving spirit kept her pushing through the pain. No matter how sick she was, she found a way to fight through it. When anyone else would have broken, Linda persevered. Beloved wife to Kenneth Lowmaster. Dear mother of Tammy Prep and Trina Lowmaster. Daughter of Sonja Shilanski and the late John Shilanski. Grandmother of three grandsons and two great-grandsons. Her funeral will be a private ceremony for family members. Her husband asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice Buffalo in her memory. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2022.
