Roberts - Linda M.
Of Blasdell, NY passed peacefully October 24, 2020. Cherished daughter of Erma (nee Suto) and the late Richard H. Roberts, Sr.; loving mother of Shannon, Sean and Meghan Roberts; beloved grandmother of Conner, Madisyn, Bella, Lily, Bradley and Lucas; dearest sister of Jerry (Colleen), Marge, Dicky (Charlene), Scott (Jennifer) and Terrance (Jen) Roberts; also survived by nieces, nephews, a large loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 9:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave. (please assemble at church). Interment will follow in Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Linda was a proud Navy veteran. Face coverings will be required and Covid protocols will be followed. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 26, 2020.