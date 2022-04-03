MAGIERSKI - Linda Beth(nee Duncan)March 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Gerald H. Magierski; cherished friend of Ray Zorn; devoted mother of Terry (Jennifer) and Gary (Renee) Magierski; loving grandmother of Ava, Zachary and Nathan; dearest daughter of Kenneth W., Jr. and the late Ruth Duncan; dearest sister of Donna (David) Evans and Nancy (Karl) Schwach; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St. (near Union Rd.) on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10 AM. Memorials are preferred to Roswell Park Cancer Center. Arrangements by the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences: