Linda L. MARINACCIO
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
MARINACCIO - Linda L. (nee Swiderski)
March 5, 2021, beloved wife of 35 years to Rocco Marinaccio; loving mother of Angelica (Craig), Joseph (April), Frederick (Marjorie), Jacob (Marta) and Joshua Martin; devoted grandmother of Noah, Autumn, Craig Jr., Frederick V, Luna, Joshua Jr., Alexander and Liam; daughter of the late Joseph and late Phyllis (nee Johnson); stepdaughter of Elaine Swiderski; sister of Kathy, Lori, Jan, Cheryl and Daniel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present for memorial visitation on Thursday from 3-6 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Private Inurnment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Linda was an avid Buffalo Sabres and Bills fan and was known for her vibrant attire and accessories. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Mar
11
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
