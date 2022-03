Linda was an absolute joy. I worked where Linda resided, and she was a joy. Everyday, she was saying hello and making sure we were okay and making sure our day was going well. She loved her baby dolls, and we always made sure they were cleaned and dressed. Because according to Linda " you can´t have a nakey baby!!!!" My heart is shattered by her loss. She was a joy to all, I am glad I was able to give a proper goodbye. She will be missed very much. Rest Easy Linda, enjoy taking care of your endless baby dolls in Heaven!!!!! <3

Olivia N February 28, 2021