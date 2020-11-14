McMAHON - Linda
(nee Avarello)
Beloved mother of Joseph and Joshua McMahon; loving grandmother of Jenna Balducci and Remy McMahon; sister of the late Rosalie Cugino and Olivia Beach; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, from 5 to 8 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at Bailey Ave). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Louis R.C. Church, 35 Edward St., Buffalo. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 14, 2020.