Linda Ann PAUL
FUNERAL HOME
The Urban Brothers Funeral Home
6685 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
PAUL - Linda Ann
(nee Baumgart)
June 18, 2021. Dearest wife of the late Richard "Rick"; beloved companion of Cadbury; daughter of the late Henry Sr. and Gertrude (nee Cycon) Baumgart; sister of Henry Jr. (Barbara), Charles (Phyllis) and John (Kay); sister-in-law of Laura and the late Greg Paul; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her work family at Flowsafe in Orchard Park. Visitation Wed., July 7, 2021, from 4-7 PM at URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rds.). Memorial Mass Thur., July 8, at St. Mary's Church, Swormsville, NY, at 10 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations to Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Linda's name.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Urban Brothers Funeral Home
6685 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Jul
8
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
Swormsville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Linda for 34 years and told her often she was like a sister to me. She was excellent at what she did, had a way of calling it like it was and had a unique sense of humor. She is with Rick now at peace. Gary Beckett WNY
Gary Beckett
Friend
July 6, 2021
It was truly a pleasure working with Linda during our Honeywell days. Sharing in your sadness, as you remember her remarkable life.
Cherie Brancati, SC
June 27, 2021
