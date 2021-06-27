PAUL - Linda Ann

(nee Baumgart)

June 18, 2021. Dearest wife of the late Richard "Rick"; beloved companion of Cadbury; daughter of the late Henry Sr. and Gertrude (nee Cycon) Baumgart; sister of Henry Jr. (Barbara), Charles (Phyllis) and John (Kay); sister-in-law of Laura and the late Greg Paul; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her work family at Flowsafe in Orchard Park. Visitation Wed., July 7, 2021, from 4-7 PM at URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rds.). Memorial Mass Thur., July 8, at St. Mary's Church, Swormsville, NY, at 10 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations to Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Linda's name.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.