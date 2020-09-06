DABOLT - Linda R.
Of Orchard Park, September 1, 2020.Beloved Wife of 20 years to Norman R.; Mother of Lori (Gil) Esch, Lisa (Joe) Giomundo, Sandy DaBolt, Wendy (Tom) Winters, Craig Holmes and Chris Holmes; grandmother of 13 grandchildren; sister of Ann (Steven) Obe, late Charles Holmes and late Herb (Fran) Holmes; also survived by niece and nephews. Visitation, Saturday, September 12, from 1-4:30 PM, followed by prayers at 4:30PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd, South Wales. The family encourages donations to Orchard Park America Legion Ladies Aux. 567. Condolences and directions may be found at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.