DABOLT - Linda R.Of Orchard Park, September 1, 2020.Beloved Wife of 20 years to Norman R.; Mother of Lori (Gil) Esch, Lisa (Joe) Giomundo, Sandy DaBolt, Wendy (Tom) Winters, Craig Holmes and Chris Holmes; grandmother of 13 grandchildren; sister of Ann (Steven) Obe, late Charles Holmes and late Herb (Fran) Holmes; also survived by niece and nephews. Visitation, Saturday, September 12, from 1-4:30 PM, followed by prayers at 4:30PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd, South Wales. The family encourages donations to Orchard Park America Legion Ladies Aux. 567. Condolences and directions may be found at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com