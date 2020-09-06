Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda R. DABOLT
DABOLT - Linda R.
Of Orchard Park, September 1, 2020.Beloved Wife of 20 years to Norman R.; Mother of Lori (Gil) Esch, Lisa (Joe) Giomundo, Sandy DaBolt, Wendy (Tom) Winters, Craig Holmes and Chris Holmes; grandmother of 13 grandchildren; sister of Ann (Steven) Obe, late Charles Holmes and late Herb (Fran) Holmes; also survived by niece and nephews. Visitation, Saturday, September 12, from 1-4:30 PM, followed by prayers at 4:30PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd, South Wales. The family encourages donations to Orchard Park America Legion Ladies Aux. 567. Condolences and directions may be found at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.