Linda A. RATKA
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
RATKA - Linda A. (nee Winkowski)
Of North Tonawanda, December 17, 2021. Beloved wife of David R. Ratka; dearest mother of Benjamin and Jacob Ratka; cherished daughter of Sharon and the late Dennis Winkowski; sister of Marie (Gregg) Heckman and Suzanne (Charles M.) Zoerb; daughter-in-law of Ann (late Robert) Ratka; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday 4-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.) West Seneca, (716) 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's Church
5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry Sharon and family for the loss of your daughter Linda..so young.
Marge Rzepka
Friend
December 21, 2021
Words cannot express the pain in my heart I´m feeling for you and your family. May your memories of Linda give you reasons to smile and laugh while bringing you comfort during this difficult time.
Mary Jane Quinn
Friend
December 19, 2021
