RATKA - Linda A. (nee Winkowski)
Of North Tonawanda, December 17, 2021. Beloved wife of David R. Ratka; dearest mother of Benjamin and Jacob Ratka; cherished daughter of Sharon and the late Dennis Winkowski; sister of Marie (Gregg) Heckman and Suzanne (Charles M.) Zoerb; daughter-in-law of Ann (late Robert) Ratka; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday 4-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.) West Seneca, (716) 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.