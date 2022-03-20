SALETTA - Linda M. (nee Brent)
Of Buffalo, NY, March 17, 2022. Dearest mother of Frank A. Saletta (James W. LaManna) and Michael J. (Kelly) Saletta; daughter of the late George and Helen (Whinnie) Brent; sister of the late Judith (Michael) Bryant; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by:
ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.