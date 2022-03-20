Menu
Linda M. SALETTA
SALETTA - Linda M. (nee Brent)
Of Buffalo, NY, March 17, 2022. Dearest mother of Frank A. Saletta (James W. LaManna) and Michael J. (Kelly) Saletta; daughter of the late George and Helen (Whinnie) Brent; sister of the late Judith (Michael) Bryant; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by:
ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Salvatore Aromola
Friend
March 21, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Salvatore mike AROMOLA
Friend
March 21, 2022
When do you will be missed I remember a lot of good times that I had with you when I was a child may God bless you and take you in his arms
Joseph Sparcino
March 21, 2022
I will miss our dear friend Linda. I treasure the fun we had at CVS. Her many many decorative earrings and holiday outfits she would wear always brought a smile to us. . She was loved by all her customers. She was a spitfire and a good friend. Fly high with the angels my dear friend!
Barb Chiaravalle
March 20, 2022
