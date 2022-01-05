SIEGEL - Linda Lee
Of Town of Tonawanda, NY; December 29, 2021. Beloved mother of Deanna Keith, Andrea (Garett) Schulte, Melissa Keith and Jennine Keith. Loving grandmother of Jordan, Jocelyn and Mason. Dear cousin of Diane (Jon) Warner. Sister of James (Linda) Siegel, Donna (Bill) Muncy and Bonnie Siegel Friends may call Friday 1-3 and 5-7 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Memorial Talk, song and prayer to follow at 7:00 PM, which will be lived streamed via zoom. To view, please contact a family member or the Kenmore Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. In honor of our mom and her love of NYS Parks, you can donate to the naturalheritagetrust.org
. Condolences at: www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.