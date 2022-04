SPURILL - Linda L.Of Buffalo, NY, age 69, passed away on March 31, 2022. Linda leaves a loving family and friends to remember her well-lived life. Family will receive friends, Saturday, April 9, 2022, for an 11 o'clock Wake, followed by a 12 noon Funeral at 1275 Sycamore St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Arrangements by brian k. lewis FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY 14206. Please share condolences at