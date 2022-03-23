Menu
Linda M. SZABLEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
SZABLEWSKI - Linda M.
March 22, 2022, age 40, beloved daughter of Alicia (Donald Tiffany) Bender; dear sister of Jessie (Brian) Cruver, Joseph (Brittany Holewka) Szablewski, James (Amanda Grimm) Szablewski; loving granddaughter of Joan Bender and the late Thomas Bender; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Mar
24
Service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
