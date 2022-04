WALKER - Linda Ann(nee Plate)June 25, 2021; beloved wife of the late George A. Walker Jr.; devoted mother of Christopher Walker, Julie (Norman Jr.) Oswald, Michael (Rose Marie) Walker, and Miles Slawinowski; loving grandmother of Katelynn, Michael, Rebecca, Theodore, Corbin, Olivia, and late Norman III; dear sister of late Gayann (late James) Schaub; also survived by nieces and nephews.Visitation at THE BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Friday from 4-8 PM. Memorials in Linda's name may be made to the Salvation Army, 960 Main St., Buffalo, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Linda Ann and her late husband George Jr. at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME on Saturday at 10 AM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com