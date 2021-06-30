Menu
Linda Ann WALKER
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY
WALKER - Linda Ann
(nee Plate)
June 25, 2021; beloved wife of the late George A. Walker Jr.; devoted mother of Christopher Walker, Julie (Norman Jr.) Oswald, Michael (Rose Marie) Walker, and Miles Slawinowski; loving grandmother of Katelynn, Michael, Rebecca, Theodore, Corbin, Olivia, and late Norman III; dear sister of late Gayann (late James) Schaub; also survived by nieces and nephews.Visitation at THE BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Friday from 4-8 PM. Memorials in Linda's name may be made to the Salvation Army, 960 Main St., Buffalo, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Linda Ann and her late husband George Jr. at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME on Saturday at 10 AM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd , West Seneca, NY
Jul
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd , West Seneca, NY
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
