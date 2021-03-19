STIKKEL - Lionel Paul
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 9, 2021. Devoted father of Ronald Billingsley and Lashieka (Richard) Noland; devoted grandfather of the Charles Joyner, Jehmarn Stovail, Elion Mitchell, Kaliyah Butterbough, and Kiersten, Mariah and Caliegh Noland; loving son of the late Fikke and Inka Stikkel; dear brother of Michael (Carrie) Stikkel, Patrick (Brenda) Stikkel, Diana Stikkel, Joyce Chapman, Lenny (Anne) Stikkel, and the late Roy (Nancy Ramos) Stikkel and William Stikkel. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 3:30-6:00 PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2021.