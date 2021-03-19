Menu
Lionel Paul STIKKEL
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
STIKKEL - Lionel Paul
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 9, 2021. Devoted father of Ronald Billingsley and Lashieka (Richard) Noland; devoted grandfather of the Charles Joyner, Jehmarn Stovail, Elion Mitchell, Kaliyah Butterbough, and Kiersten, Mariah and Caliegh Noland; loving son of the late Fikke and Inka Stikkel; dear brother of Michael (Carrie) Stikkel, Patrick (Brenda) Stikkel, Diana Stikkel, Joyce Chapman, Lenny (Anne) Stikkel, and the late Roy (Nancy Ramos) Stikkel and William Stikkel. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 3:30-6:00 PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
3:30p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
20
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Through thick and thin we were there for each other ..R.I.P..
Angie and jeff
Friend
June 12, 2021
I went to grammar school with Lionel at Imaculate Conception and since then lost touch with him but I would remember that face anywhere may he Rest In Peace. We had so much fun running when we were children always had to see who was faster .
James Jurek
March 20, 2021
