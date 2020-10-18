KUBEK - Lisa Belle
Daughter of John and Virginia, "Our Girl," passed away October 16, 2020. For over a decade, our girl went the distance in a battle with ALS that was fierce, ruthless and especially heartless. Lisa, the warrior, however, never let on to the pain she was in. While experiencing other symptoms, her caregivers, Joe, Joe Jr., Susie and Mary had little idea of the discomfort she was suppressing. Even her colleagues at LoVullo Associates were beguiled by her extraordinary work ethic as a Senior Compliance Analyst for over 10 years. But her biggest challenges came at home, with the symptoms becoming life changing and impossible to bear. She found the strength to delay her demise to assure that she would be able to hold, caress, and feed her one and only grandchild, Joseph. Little Joseph rocked her world, and, of course, the world of Big Joe, his stepson Bobby, and his wife Jess. She leaves behind a loving legacy to her family, friends, and everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive. Memorial services will be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lisa's memory to: The ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter www.als.org/upstate-new-york
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.