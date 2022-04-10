Menu
Lisa A. BENNER
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
BENNER - Lisa A. (nee Ruszala)
April 6, 2022, age 63. Dear mother of Lynn (Scott Fox), Michael (Ashlee Darcy) and Daniel (Lori) Benner; loving grandmother of Brett, Tyler, Jenna, Macy and a baby soon; daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Ruszala; sister of Valerie (late Mark) Klaskala; also survived by nephews and cousins.Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where prayers will take place Wednesday at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Lisa was well known and respected in the Auto Industry for 33 years, was an avid gardener and proud dog-mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Apr
13
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
NY
Apr
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martha Parish
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
