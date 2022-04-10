BENNER - Lisa A. (nee Ruszala)
April 6, 2022, age 63. Dear mother of Lynn (Scott Fox), Michael (Ashlee Darcy) and Daniel (Lori) Benner; loving grandmother of Brett, Tyler, Jenna, Macy and a baby soon; daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Ruszala; sister of Valerie (late Mark) Klaskala; also survived by nephews and cousins.Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where prayers will take place Wednesday at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Lisa was well known and respected in the Auto Industry for 33 years, was an avid gardener and proud dog-mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.