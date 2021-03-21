Menu
Lisa M. JOHNSTON
JOHNSTON - Lisa M.
Of South Buffalo, NY, March 14, 2021.Loving companion of Eric D. Franklin; dearest mother of Jessica M. (Cody) Morrison, Casey E. Hohn (Taliaferro Clay), Albert H. (Alicia) Hohn, III and Jacob R. I. Hohn; step-mother of Nikia (Quan) and Terill Birdsong; also survived by 12 grandchildren; daughter of the late Roy B. and Betty A. (Velkey) Johnston of PA; sister of Marcia Williams; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
