Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lisa Joy LONDONO
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
LONDONO - Lisa Joy
(nee Jarnot)
June 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Paul Londono. Devoted mother of Alyssa and Amanda Londono. Loving daughter of Concetta Jarnot and the late Edward Jarnot. Dear sister of Tracy (Matt) Novo, Janelle (Paul) Brink and Edward (Joyce) Jarnot Jr. Also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY 14221, Thursday, July 1st at 8:45 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in Lisa's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Memorial Mass
8:45a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Lisa, I can't believe you are gone. It saddens me beyond belief. You will truly be missed.
Beth Moffe
Work
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results