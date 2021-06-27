LONDONO - Lisa Joy
(nee Jarnot)
June 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Paul Londono. Devoted mother of Alyssa and Amanda Londono. Loving daughter of Concetta Jarnot and the late Edward Jarnot. Dear sister of Tracy (Matt) Novo, Janelle (Paul) Brink and Edward (Joyce) Jarnot Jr. Also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY 14221, Thursday, July 1st at 8:45 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in Lisa's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.