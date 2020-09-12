COSTELLO - Lisa M.
Of Clarence Center, entered into rest September 8, 2020. Loving daughter of George J. and Mary Sandra Costello; dear sister of Adrienne (Michael) Costello-Sulik; beloved aunt of Michael; adored niece of Henry Costello; dearest cousin of Monique Hobbs; also survived by many cousins, aunts and friends. Due to COVID-19 and social gathering limitations, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Lisa delighted in cooking incredible meals for her friends and family. She was a gifted artist who especially enjoyed painting. Lisa found love in her jobs at Just Pasta and Painting with a Twist. She traveled extensively throughout the world. Lisa also volunteered often, cooking delicious meals and feeding the homeless with We R Buffalo Strong. If desired, donations in Lisa's memory can be made to We R Buffalo Strong, 19 Heritage Ct. Cheektowaga, NY 14225 or at: http://www.werbuffalostrong.org
. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.