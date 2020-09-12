Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lisa M. COSTELLO
COSTELLO - Lisa M.
Of Clarence Center, entered into rest September 8, 2020. Loving daughter of George J. and Mary Sandra Costello; dear sister of Adrienne (Michael) Costello-Sulik; beloved aunt of Michael; adored niece of Henry Costello; dearest cousin of Monique Hobbs; also survived by many cousins, aunts and friends. Due to COVID-19 and social gathering limitations, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Lisa delighted in cooking incredible meals for her friends and family. She was a gifted artist who especially enjoyed painting. Lisa found love in her jobs at Just Pasta and Painting with a Twist. She traveled extensively throughout the world. Lisa also volunteered often, cooking delicious meals and feeding the homeless with We R Buffalo Strong. If desired, donations in Lisa's memory can be made to We R Buffalo Strong, 19 Heritage Ct. Cheektowaga, NY 14225 or at: http://www.werbuffalostrong.org. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.