MASIELLO - Lisa M.
June 14, 2021, age 61. Loving mother of Melanie, Louis and Roxanne Carey; cherished grandmother of Brandon, Makayla, Paige, Mia and Noelle; dear sister of Anthony (Kate), Vito, Daniel (Jody), Michael (Tracy), John Masiello and Maria (Raymond) Miller; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (at West Ferry). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Michael Church, 651 Washington Street, Buffalo at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, 65 Niagara Square, 21st Fl., Buffalo, NY 14202. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.