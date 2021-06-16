Menu
Lisa M. MASIELLO
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
MASIELLO - Lisa M.
June 14, 2021, age 61. Loving mother of Melanie, Louis and Roxanne Carey; cherished grandmother of Brandon, Makayla, Paige, Mia and Noelle; dear sister of Anthony (Kate), Vito, Daniel (Jody), Michael (Tracy), John Masiello and Maria (Raymond) Miller; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (at West Ferry). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Michael Church, 651 Washington Street, Buffalo at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, 65 Niagara Square, 21st Fl., Buffalo, NY 14202. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Michael Church
651 Washington Street, Buffalo , NY
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES TO THE MASIELLO FAMILY DURING A DIFFICULT TIME. LIVED IN THE CITY FOR 30 YEARS AND WHEN TONY WAS MAYOR. HOPE THIS IS THE SAME FAMILY. PLEASE TAKE CARE. THE MEAT STORE ON EAST DELAVAN.....
RAYMOND J.HOELSCHER III
June 17, 2021
Maria and Ray, Iam so very sorry for your loss. May your sister rest in peace. My condolences to your family.
Susan Griffo
Friend
June 17, 2021
Roxanne and family , Very sorry for your loss.. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Debbie A Girard
Other
June 16, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Russell j Olivieri
Friend
June 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to entire family. Lisa was a dear friend. Fond memories of fun n laughter as neighbors on Fairfield. Rest In Peace with the Angels gone before us. You will be dearly missed by many.
Pattiann Imperi
Friend
June 16, 2021
OUR CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY. FRANK /SADIE CARBONE @ FAMILY
Franklin CARBONE
June 16, 2021
Those who have given of themselves will live forever in each heart they have touched. Sharing your sorrow at the loss of someone so dear. Lisa was so kind to my mother at Holling Homes years ago, and I will be forever grateful. Deepest condolences to the entire Masiello Family.
Elizabeth A. Wolasz
Other
June 16, 2021
I send my heartfelt condolences to the Masiello family. Lisa, rest in peace. Michael
Michael Rossetti
June 16, 2021
